How is ex-Charlton Athletic and Plymouth Argyle player Bradley Wright-Phillips getting on these days?

Bradley Wright-Phillips has enjoyed a career both on these shores and across the Atlantic in the United States, with him still playing now.

The striker came through at Manchester City along with Shaun Wright-Phillips but in 2006 was soon on the move with him heading south to Southampton.

He played over 100 times for the Saints before moving along the south coast in 2009 to Plymouth Argyle, where he’d score 17 goals in 32 league appearances.

A decent return, and that saw him head to Charlton where he’d 31 league goals in just over 80 matches for the Addicks.

After a loan to Brentford, he then moved across the pond to the side he’s perhaps most synonymous with – New York Red Bulls.

A six-year stint saw him hit over 100 league goals in just under 200 league games – a fine strike-rate over a number of seasons – before leaving the club in 2019.

A brief spell at Los Angeles FC followed before in late December 2020 it was confirmed he would be playing for Columbus Crew in 2021.

Still going strong, ‘BWP, turns 36 in March and will be eager to show he’s still got it in the United States this year for his new side.

Earning permanent residency in 2016, he could well remain in the US after his playing career comes to an end with him showing a keen interest in grime in the past, something he may look to continue when he hangs up his boots.

He’s a regular on social media, too, with him possessing both Instagram and Twitter.