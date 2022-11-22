How is ex-Cardiff City player Michael Chopra getting on at the moment?

Michael Chopra is a name more than familiar with Cardiff City fans having had four separate spells at the club.

The first came in 2006, signing for the Bluebirds from Newcastle United.

In the 2006/07 Championship season, Chopra went on to have a really impressive campaign despite an average 13th-placed finish by the club.

In 42 league matches, Chopra netted 22 goals and registered 12 assists to achieve a total of 34 direct goal contributions.

With such an impressive season, a move back to the Premier League materialised, but, after failing to impress in the top flight at Sunderland, Chopra went on to have two separate loan spells back at Cardiff.

The first of those came in 2008/09, scoring nine and assisting three times in 27 league appearances.

Fortunately, his stay the following season proved more fruitful, re-joining permanently in July 2009 and going on to net 18 goals and register five assists as Cardiff fell just short of promotion in the 2010 play-off final that season.

In total, Chopra made 159 appearances during his time with the Bluebirds, scoring 63 goals and assisting 29 times.

How is he getting on at the moment?

With the above said, though, we thought we’d take a look at how Chopra is getting on these days.

At 38, he is definitely nearing the latter of his playing days, but Chopra these days turns out for West Allotment Celtic.

The club are a very small side that are based in Newcastle upon Tyne – where the 38-year-old was born.

A press release in July from the club read: “West Allotment are delighted to announce the signing of Michael Chopra who started his career at Newcastle United and went on to play for a number of other clubs like Cardiff, Blackpool and Ipswich to name but a few.”

“The management team at West Allotment are delighted to sign such an experienced player who can only help the team improve their professionalism and of course they hope to see quite a few goals along the way.”

Unfortunately, due to the level West Allotment Celtic play at, we have no statistics on how Chopra is getting on since joining, but no doubt he still knows where the back of the net is having shown such an eye for goal during his career.