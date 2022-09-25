How is ex-Cardiff City player Craig Noone getting on these days?

Craig Noone enjoyed some really good times during his career at Cardiff City.

During his five seasons with the club, the winger experienced promotion from the Championship and Premier League football on his way to making 170 appearances for the Bluebirds.

During those matches, Noone netted 19 times, as well as registering 18 assists in those games, too.

In 2017, Noone moved on, swapping south Wales for the north of England, joining Bolton Wanderers on a two-year deal.

That was five years ago now, though, so we thought we’d take a quick glance at how the now 34-year-old is getting on in 2022.

How is he getting on?

These days, 34-year-old Noone plays his football far far away from Cardiff, lining up in the Australian A-League.

Noone first made the move to Oz back in 2019, joining Melbourne City at the time, but after two years there, joined Macarthur.

That is where he remains at present, with their 2022/23 campaign set to get underway in the next few weeks.

Last season, in 21/22, Noone scored five goals and registered four assists in 25 outings for the club.

In the end, Macarthur finished the A-League season seventh in the standings.

For the upcoming campaign, Noone will be managed by a familiar name to English football fans – former Manchester United striker Dwight Yorke.

Interestingly, with Macarthur’s first match of the 2022/23 season set to take place on the 8th October, the club are set to face Brisbane Roar, who have former QPR and Southampton striker Charlie Austin on their books having signed him this summer.

The winger is contracted to the club until next summer, meaning he will surely be determined to impress over the coming campaign, in order to earn a new deal with Macarthur, or potentially elsewhere.

Indeed, at 34-years-old, securing a new contract could present the chance for Noone to enjoy one last hurrah in what has been a rather successful career to date.