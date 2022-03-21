How is ex-Cardiff City player Chris Burke getting on these days?

Chris Burke spent three seasons with Cardiff and accumulated over 100 league appearances as the side battled for a spot in the Premier League.

He never did manage to achieve that feat with the Bluebirds even though they finished in the play-off places on two occasions but he had done enough to impress Birmingham, who snapped him up for a promotion push of their own.

He was well-regarded at Cardiff during his time there and featured prominently – and you might be surprised to hear that despite those campaigns with the Bluebirds being ten years ago, he is still playing on a regular basis now.

It is testament to the fitness and ability of Burke that he is continuing to get first-team action at his current club. So how is he getting on and where has he been since the Welsh club?

He obviously made the move to Birmingham from Cardiff and after another 131 league games with them, he eventually departed as the club began to sink down the division. He found a new home at Nottingham Forest but after a bright first campaign where he featured prominently, he found himself on the sidelines more and more.

That ultimately led to a stint with Rotherham, followed by a move to Ross County and a new challenge in Scotland. Despite featuring just six times in the league for the SPL outfit, he did enough to impress Kilmarnock who snapped him up – and that’s where he has resided ever since.

In fact, he’s now spent five seasons with the club and at the age of 37, is still playing for them now. This year he has made 24 appearances and contributed one goal and five assists, as the club are flying high in the Scottish Championship.

Burke might be closing in on the end of his career then but he has proven he still has what it takes – and he hasn’t lost a beat since those Cardiff City days.