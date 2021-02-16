How is ex-Cardiff City player Bruno Ecuele-Manga getting on these days?

In five years at Cardiff City, it’s probably fair to say that Bruno Ecuele-Manga made a rather strong impression in the Welsh capital.

Despite a string of injury issues earlier in his time with the Bluebirds, Mana was still able to amass an impressive total of 160 appearances in all competitions for the club.

Indeed, Manga would go on to overcome those issues, and was a regular feature for the Bluebirds in their 2017-18 promotion campaign, before featuring in every game the club played in the Premier League the following year.

But after Cardiff suffered an immediate relegation from the top-flight of English football the following season, the defender would head for pastures new, returning to France – having moved to Cardiff from Lorient in 2014 – to this time link up Ligue 1 side Dijon.

That is a move that has allowed Manga to enjoy at least a couple more seasons playing regular football at top-flight level.

Last season, the defender made 28 appearances in Ligue 1 for Dijon, helping them to a 16th placed finish in Ligue 1, although it seems as though his side’s time in the top-flight is at risk of coming to an end this season.

Despite Manga scoring his first two league goals for the club this season, Dijon currently sit bottom of the Ligue 1 standings, seven points from a relegation/promotion play-off place, and eight points from guaranteed safety, having claimed just two wins from 25 league games this season, with Manga having featured in all of those.

As a result, since Manga will be entering the final 12 months of his contract with Dijon in the summer, it is possible that the 32-year-old’s may become the subject of some speculation, if any clubs are looking to secure an experienced signing on a relatively cheap deal.

Even so, given this is a move that has at least given Manga the chance to experience at least an extra couple of years playing top level football against some of the biggest names in Europe, it could be argued that, with the centre back now approaching the latter stages of his career, this is a deal that has worked out reasonably well for him.