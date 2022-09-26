How is ex-Cardiff City manager Russell Slade getting on these days?

Cardiff City are on the lookout for a new manager after relieving Steve Morison of his duties earlier in September.

A defeat to Huddersfield Town was the final straw for Morison in South Wales and the Bluebirds are now set to move onto a new chapter.

The club itself are no strangers to a change in the dugout, having 10 different regimes in the last decade.

One of those managers was Russell Slade, who had an 80 game plus spell in-charge of the Bluebirds between October 2014 and May 2016. At the end of the 2015/16 and leading Cardiff to eighth, Slade stepped aside and took up a Head of Football job with the Bluebirds.

That lasted only 28 days, with Slade quickly getting back into work with Charlton Athletic. There would be spells with Coventry City, Grimsby Town and Hereford beyond that as Slade continued to find work.

In 2020, Slade took up a different role at Stevenage, coming into the club as a Managerial Consultant.

Now 61-years-old, Slade’s LinkedIn page shows his continued role with Global Sports Data and Technology, who he co-founded in 2019.

Their three staple services are: Fan engagement, Smart Contracts and Sports Data Governance.

As per a report from the Evening Standard, Slade’s intention was to launch lawsuits against companies misusing footballers’ data. It’s claimed within this report from 2021 that over 400 players had signed up.

Commenting on the venture to the BBC, Slade said: “On one player, and I’m not talking about a Premier League player or even a Championship player, there was some 7,000 pieces of information on one individual player at a lower league football club.

“There are companies that are taking that data and processing that data without the individual consent of that player.

“A big part of our journey has been looking at that ecosystem and plotting out where that data starts, who’s processing it, where it finishes and that’s a real global thing.

"It's making football – and all sports – aware of the implications and what needs to change." It's hardly a traditional pathway following football management but it's interesting all the same for Cardiff's fans to learn about Slade's whereabouts. There's probably a series on former Cardiff managers given how many there's been. Stay tuned.