How is ex-Cardiff City man Victor Camarasa getting on now?

Victor Camarasa may have only spent one season at Cardiff City, but there can be no doubt that he made a lasting impression in the Welsh capital.

The Spanish midfielder joined Neil Warnock’s side ahead of their Premier League campaign in the 2018/19 season, and Camarasa quickly established himself as a key figure in the Bluebirds’ midfield after making his debut against Newcastle in August 2018.

Camarasa netted five goals and registered four assists over the course of his sole campaign for the south Wales outfit, but he could not help prevent Cardiff from suffering relegation back to the Championship as they finished 18th in the top-flight table.

The Bluebirds’ unfortunate fate meant they became resigned to losing Camarasa’s services at the end of the campaign, and the midfielder returned to parent club Real Betis before returning to the Premier League as he joined Crystal Palace on another loan.

However, things did not go to plan for Camarasa at Selhurst Park as he only made one league appearance during his stint at the club, with this outing arriving in the form of a five-minute cameo appearance during their 4-0 defeat to Tottenham.

Camarasa’s lack of playing time unsurprisingly led to the midfielder pushing for a move away from Palace in January, and there was even speculation that he may return to Cardiff in order to help the Bluebirds push for the play-offs, according to journalist Colin Millar.

In the end, Camarasa completed another loan switch to join Deportivo Alaves in Spanish top tier, and the midfielder has established himself as an important figure in Asier Garitano after previously impressing at the club in the 2016/17 season.

It was clearly right for the 25-year-old to have left Palace to join Alaves given he has started seven of the club’s eight league matches since the completion of his move, with his strong dribbling and vision having made him a success in Spain.

It now seems that Cardiff fans will forever wonder what could have been with Camarasa, and while his touted return to the club in January would have certainly been the preferred option, Bluebirds fans will surely prefer seeing the midfielder thriving in Spain rather than wasting away at Palace.