How is ex-Cardiff City man Andreas Cornelius getting on these days?

When Cardiff City swooped for Andreas Cornelius in 2013, they were hoping to reach new heights with the forward in their side.

Cornelius arrived in Wales with somewhat of a buzz after scoring 20 goals in 44 appearances for FC Copenhagen during the 2012/13 campaign.

However, with the top-flight representing a step up in level, Cornelius ultimately failed to deliver the goods in his brief stint at the Cardiff City Stadium.

Despite making 11 appearances for the Welsh outfit, the forward was unable to find the back of the net in what turned out to be a miserable spell.

Issues with injury hampered his progress at Cardiff as he eventually returned to FC Copenhagen on a permanent basis in 2014.

Here, we have decided to take a look at how Cornelius has been getting on since leaving the Bluebirds…

Cornelius enjoyed a relatively fruitful second spell with FC Copenhagen as he helped them win the Danish Superliga on two occasions whilst he also won the Danish Cup on three occasions.

After scoring 21 goals in the 2016/17 season, the forward moved to Atalanta where he struggled for form.

The 28-year-old only managed to find the back of the net on six occasions in 31 appearances in his first campaign with the Italian side.

Cornelius was loaned out to Bordeaux and Parma before securing a permanent exit from Atalanta last year as he joined Trabzonspor.

Since making this latest switch, the forward has experienced somewhat of a renaissance under the guidance of head coach Abdullah Avci.

Particularly impressive in the Super Lig, Cornelius has scored 12 goals at this level whilst he has also chipped in with three assists.

The forward’s upturn in form has helped Trabzonspor storm clear at the top of the division.

Currently 15 points clear of their nearest rivals, it surely is only a matter of time before they win the title.

Trabzonspor can take a step closer to achieving this goal when they face Goztepe on Saturday.