Long-time Burnley servant Johann Berg Gudmundsson left the club this summer to join Saudi Arabian Pro League side Al-Orobah, bringing to an end his eight-year stay with the Clarets.

The 33-year-old midfielder had initially left the club at the end of last season as a free agent, but eventually re-signed with Burnley after a chance meeting with club chairman Alan Pace saw him change his mind, and pen a new one-year contract in July.

But, just over a month later, Gudmundsson decided to leave for good when the riches of Saudi Arabia came calling, moving to Al-Orobah for an undisclosed fee.

Gudmundsson's Burnley career stats, per Transfermarkt Appearances Goals Assists 228 15 30

The industrious and versatile midfielder logged 228 appearances in a Burnley shirt, racking up the majority of those in the Premier League, whilst also playing a large role in helping the club win promotion to the top-flight under Vincent Kompany in 2022/23.

So, how has the popular figure at Turf Moor been faring since his move to Saudi Arabia? Football League World investigates...

Gudmundsson has become important part of Al-Orobah's side

Firmly in the twilight years of his career, some may have thought that Gudmundsson was heading to Saudi Arabia to wind down his final years in the game, playing fewer minutes in the process.

But, that doesn't appear to be in his thinking at all. The Icelandic international started every single one of Al-Orobah's opening three Saudi Pro League fixtures, playing 87, 87 and 90 minutes respectively.

Gudmundsson operated from the right flank through his first few games, and was able to bag his first goal for the club - and indeed the first ever goal scored by an Icelandic player in the Saudi Pro League - on 15 September.

His 46th minute strike saw him cleverly take the ball round the goalkeeper and firing into the net, giving his side a 2-1 lead at the time, but they would have to settle for a 3-3 draw with Al Kholood.

Gudmundsson also registered his first assist for the club on 28 August, as his cross into the box from a corner was headed home by Zeyad Al Hunayti to cancel out an earlier Odion Ighalo strike for Al-Wehda, before eventually losing the game 2-1 to a 93rd minute winner.

The Burnley legend certainly appears set to play a leading role for Al-Orobah this season, in a squad that also consists of West Ham loanee Kurt Zouma, former Hull midfielder John Michael Seri, ex-Barcelona forward Cristian Tello, and a former striker from Welsh club TNS, Brad Young.

Gudmundsson seems to be enjoying life in Saudi

Moving to such a different environment and to his first new club since his move to Burnley from Charlton in 2016, it would've been completely understandable to see Gudmundsson take time to adapt.

But judging from social media, it appears as if he's taking to life in Saudi Arabia, and indeed his new teammates, very well.

Al-Orobah's Instagram page has multiple posts of Gudmundsson looking happy and smiley in training, as it would appear that he's embracing his role as a leadership figure in the side, given both his age, and his achievements in the game.

Burnley fans will have no doubt wished 'The Iceman' all the very best after his Turf Moor departure was confirmed, and the early signs from Saudi Arabia are that he's thriving in his new surroundings.