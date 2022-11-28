How is ex-Burnley player Junior Stanislas getting on at the moment?

Junior Stanislas played over 100 times for Burnley in a successful three-year spell with the Clarets, leading to a move to Bournemouth just before the Cherries reached the Premier League for the first time.

Now 33, the former England U21 international is still present on the South Coast, but the significance of his role within the squad has decreased in the last few campaigns.

Stanislas was a key player and chipped in with 15 goal contributions as the Cherries finished in the second tier play-offs in 2020/21 under Jason Tindall and Jonathan Woodgate.

However, last season with Scott Parker at the helm, Stanislas’ minutes were enormously reduced, in part down to the arrival of Ryan Christie and emergence of Jaidon Anthony, making just two starts in the league all season.

The West Ham United academy graduate has only made four substitute appearances in the Premier League in the first part of this season, with the writing on the wall gradually becoming evident that Stanislas’ future does not lie at Bournemouth.

Last season taught us that even if the Cherries suffer relegation from the top-flight again this term, it is unlikely that Stanislas will become a key player, with Gary O’Neil reluctant to hand the 33-year-old significant minutes in the last few months.

It will be interesting to see where Stanislas turns next, having probably been on eye-wateringly lucrative contracts during the Cherries’ five-season stay in the top-flight and without an extended run of fixtures under his belt in either of the last two campaigns.

It feels unlikely that Championship clubs jump at the chance to bring in a player of that profile in the summer, even if he is available on a free, which appears to be the likely outcome of his time at Bournemouth.

A move abroad could be easier to negotiate, but if Stanislas can show the right attitude and appetite to succeed again in the EFL, then there may be at least another season of influential performances left in the tank.