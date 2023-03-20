A striker during his playing days, Owen Coyle almost exclusively remained in Scotland, bar one two-year spell at Bolton Wanderers from 1993 to 1995.

Starting his managerial career in Scotland, Coyle spent time as the co-manager as Falkirk before being named as the manager at St Johnstone in 2005.

Enjoying a successful stint as St Johnstone boss, Coyle's side reached them semi-finals of the Scottish Cup and Scottish League Cup in his first full season as boss, whilst during the next campaign, they narrowly missed out on promotion to Scotland's top-flight.

A move south of the border to Championship club Burnley came to fruition in November 2007, with the Clarets agreeing upon a compensation fee with the Scottish club.

During his first full season at Turf Moor, he guided his Burnley side to semi-finals of the League Cup, defeating Arsenal in the quarter-finals but eventually losing out in dramatic fashion to Tottenham Hotspur.

Coyle also delivered promotion to the Premier League at Burnley's Lancashire home that season, with the Clarets beating Sheffield United 1-0 in the Championship play-off final.

Extending his stay at Burnley in the summer of 2009, following links with a vacancy at Celtic, Coyle penned down a deal that would keep him at Turf Moor until the summer of 2013.

However, after what was a positive enough start to the Premier League campaign, Coyle was appointed manager of Bolton Wanderers in January 2010.

Keeping the Trotters in the Premier League that season, they managed to secure a 14th-placed finish, with Burnley goin on to suffer relegation.

The following season also resulted in a 14th-placed finish, whilst the Trotters managed to reach the semi-finals of the FA Cup.

Suffering relegation to the Championship the year after, a 2-2 draw against Stoke City on the final day was not enough to prevent the Premier League drop.

Unable to start the Championship campaign on a positive note, Coyle was dismissed by the Bolton hierarchy in October of the 2012/13 campaign.

Remaining in the north-west, a rather brief six-month stint as Wigan Athletic boss came next, eventually departing in December 2013.

Coyle was appointed manager of MLS club Houston Dynamo next, penning down a three-year deal upon his December 2014 arrival, however, after five months he wanted a UK return to be closer to his family.

Since then, the Scottish manager has held jobs with Blackburn Rovers, Ross County, Chennaiyin, Jamshedpur and Queen's Park.

He remains in his position as manager of Scottish club Queen's Park, who are currently sitting top of the Scottish Championship.