How is ex-Bristol Rovers player Jeff Hughes getting on these days?

Irishman Jeff Hughes started his career with Northern Irish side Larne coming through their academy. He stayed with the club for two years making 47 appearances and scoring one goal.

In 2005, Hughes made the move to England joining Lincoln City as a left-back although during his time with the club he developed into a midfielder.

He spent two seasons with Lincoln where he became a regular in the side making 65 league appearances in total and scoring eight goals.

Lincoln reached the League Two play-offs but failed to go up for the fourth year in a row which consequently saw Hughes join Championship side Crystal Palace.

Unfortunately he struggled to adapt to life in the Championship and was loaned out to Peterborough United in League Two for two months during which time he scored one goal for the club against Bradford City.

In the 2008 January transfer window, Peterborough tried to sign Hughes permanently but they couldn’t agree terms with Crystal Palace so he returned to Palace.

Crystal Palace loaned him out to Bristol Rovers in March until the end of the season but after getting injured on his debut for the reserve team he returned to Palace once again.

However in the summer ahead of the 2008-09 season, League One Bristol Rovers signed him on a permanent deal.

He was a main stay in the Bristol Rovers for the three seasons he spent with the club making 129 league appearances in total and scoring ten goals or more in two of his seasons with the club.

Despite his success with Bristol Rovers across three seasons, he was one of seventeen players released by the club at the end of the 2010-11 season.

Consequently, Hughes joined fellow League One side Notts County where he was again a regular starter making over 20 league appearances for Notts County in both of his seasons with the club.

Despite doing well for Notts County, his contract was not extended and he made the move to League Two Fleetwood Town for the 2013-14 season.

His consistency continued as he made 23 league appearances and scored three goals in his first season with the club during which time they also gained promotion to League One.

In League One, he made 22 appearances for Fleetwood but left the club at the end of the season and signed a two-year deal with League Two Cambridge United.

However, at Cambridge he fell out of favour and only made nine appearances for the side. Consequently, in January he was loaned out to Tranmere in the National League for the rest of the season where he went on to make 18 appearances and score a goal.

As a result of this, Tranmere signed him permanently and he became a main feature in the National League side making 40 appearances and scoring two goals.

In the 2017-18 season, Hughes helped Tranmere gain promotion back to the Football League via the play-offs.

In 2018, the 36-year-old went full circle and moved back home to Northern Ireland to join Larne again.

Since moving back he has been a regular in the side and is currently captain of the side.

Despite his age and suffering from an injury this season, the midfielder looks keen to carry on as Larne announced a new deal for the player back at the end of January which keeps him to the club until 2023.