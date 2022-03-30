How is ex-Bristol Rovers manager Graham Coughlan getting on at the moment?

Graham Coughlan’s Bristol Rovers’ departure in December 2019 was a unique one – coming off the back of a 10-game unbeaten run that included seven victories.

That run had seen the Gas climb to fourth in League One but in a shock move, the Irishman swapped Rovers for League Two-strugglers Mansfield Town as it allowed him to be closer to his family in Sheffield.

Coughlan had raised concerns about the financial resources at the Memorial Stadium limiting how far he could take the South West club but his exit still caught many by surprise.

The time since has had its ups and downs for Rovers, who were relegated last season but are pushing for an instant return to League One under Joey Barton.

It’s been a bit of a rollercoaster for Coughlan as well, who know finds himself in a coaching role at Sheffield United.

The 47-year-old’s time at Mansfield lasted less than a year as he was given his marching orders after a poor start to the 2020/21 campaign.

Under Coughlan, the Stags had finished the cut-short 2019/20 season in 21st but a full summer to work his magic didn’t bring the upturn in form he and the club will have been hoping for.

Mansfield didn’t win once in their first 12 games of the new campaign and in October, they parted ways with the Irish coach.

It took a little bit of time before the former centre-back sealed his return to football with his disappointing spell at Field Mill likely causing his stock to drop.

With Paul Heckingbottom stepping up to take caretaker charge of the first team following Chris Wilder’s departure, Coughlan joined the Blades U23s coaching staff in March 2021.

He remains in that role to this day, though back in December there were reports that he was in the running to take charge at Doncaster Rovers.

You feel he’s likely to get another shot in EFL management soon but it would certainly be a shock to see him back with the Gas.