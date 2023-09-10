Bristol City have enjoyed a positive start to their ninth successive Championship campaign.

The Robins have only lost one of their first five second tier outings, and currently sit in eighth position. Their curtain-raiser against current table-toppers Preston North End ended in a draw, before a win against Millwall preceded a home defeat dealt by Birmingham City.

Since then, a draw and a win have lifted Nigel Pearson's side to the peripheries of the playoff places.

Their impressive form has to be partially put down to their shrewd recruitment. City did not bring in many new faces, but the ones that were introduced could prove to be smart bits of business.

Haydon Roberts, Rob Dickie, Jason Knight and Ross McCrorie were amongst those to enter Ashton Gate, and represent a mixture of younger players looking to develop, and more experienced heads looking to lead.

Those players will be hoping to leave a legacy similar to the one left by Famara Diedhiou in 2021. He left the club as a cult hero following four years of service in Bristol.

Famara Diedhiou's career

Diedhiou entered the senior football sphere five years before his move to England. After bouncing around the lower leagues in France, he made a name for himself following a move to Sochaux.

His start to life there was disappointing, so he spent the best part of two seasons on loan at Clermont Foot, where he netted 23 in just 50 outings.

This earned Diedhiou a move to Ligue 1 outfit, Angers, before Bristol City came calling.

The Senegalese star's time in Gloucestershire started perfectly. He converted on his debut during a three-one triumph over Barnsley on the opening day of the 2017/18 campaign. During that season, Diedhiou contributed heavily to City's run to the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup. However, Diedhiou missed both legs of the closely contested semi-final bout against Manchester City.

The now 30-year-old's goal scoring record with the Robins was very respectable, and remained consistent throughout his time in the Southwest. In the league, he netted 13 in each of his first two terms, and then 12 and eight in the latter two.

What is Famara Diedhiou up to nowadays?

Since leaving Bristol City, Diedhiou has spent two years in Turkey, and moved to Spain.

He currently plies his trade in La Liga with Granada, after joining on loan in January and helping them achieve promotion back to the topflight.

Diedhiou's move was then made permanent during the summer, but the striker has struggled for minutes under manager, Paco Lopez. His only outing this campaign saw him emerge as an 80th minute substitute against Rayo Vallecano. The visitors had just netted twice in four minutes, and the former Bristol City man failed to make an impact.

Granada have played four times in the league this season and lost on three occasions. This has left them in 16th, and could be foreshadowing what is about to come.

At 30, there is still time for Diedhiou to taste more success in his career, however, a move away from the Nazaries may be necessary.