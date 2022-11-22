How is ex-Bristol City player Louis Carey getting on at the moment?

With 646 appearances to his name for the club, Louis Carey is the player that has appeared the most times in all competitions for Bristol City.

The defender played just one more time than fellow club legend John Atyeo, who is also the Robins’ record goalscorer, with Carey’s professional career taking him to just one other club in the form of Coventry City.

Carey came through the youth ranks of his boyhood club and made his professional debut in October 1995, with his first stint lasting nine years before moving on to the Sky Blues.

He lasted just six months at Coventry though before returning to Ashton Gate, and he then spent the final nine years of his full-time playing days in the red half of Bristol.

Having spent nearly 20 years as a professional player, it was always likely that Carey was going to stay in football when he hung up his boots, and that is exactly what he did.

Carey became a youth coach at Southampton not long after retirement, initially working with the under-eights group in their centre of excellence in Bath, and in 2017 he confirmed that he was working with the Saints under-16’s.

And five years, the 45-year-old is still with the Premier League club and is still coaching the next big things at St. Mary’s Stadium.

Carey is now coaching an older age group though within the academy and assists B-team head coach Dave Horseman when it comes to the under-21’s Premier League and cup competitions.

It is the next step in Carey’s coaching career as he works his way through the ranks at Southampton, with perhaps next on his sights being the B-team head coach job itself.

How good would it be though for Carey to one day in the near future be part of the first-team management at Ashton Gate, which would see his career come full circle?