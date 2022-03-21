How is ex-Bristol City player Liam Fontaine getting on these days?

A stalwart of the Bristol City side in the late 2000s and early 2010s, centre-back Liam Fontaine made nearly 300 appearances for the Robins during his seven years with the club.

Fontaine helped City win promotion from League One before establishing themselves in the Championship and narrowly missing out on making it to the Premier League due to a heartbreaking play-off final defeat to Hull City.

He left Aston Gate in 2013 and has cut out an impressive career north of the border in the cinch Premiership since.

Fontaine established himself in Scotland during a four-year spell at Hibs, helping them win the Scottish Championship and the Scottish Cup during his tenure, before joining Ross County in 2018.

That move brought a Scottish Challenge Cup win in 2018/19 but having reached the twilight of his career, he left Ross County by mutual agreement in October 2020.

It didn’t take long for the centre-back to find another club, however, and a little more than a month later he joined Dundee FC.

The 36-year-old has enjoyed yet more success since sealing his move to Dundee and was an important figure as he helped them win promotion to the cinch Premiership last term.

Fontaine has spent much of 2021/22 as a regular fixture in the starting XI, however, he has fallen out of favour in recent weeks – not featuring in a league game since the 20th of February.

The defender signed a new one-year deal last summer meaning he’s out of contract at the end of the 2021/22 campaign.

Whether he pens a new one at Dundee may well depend on which division they’re playing in next season – with the club currently bottom of the table.

Fontaine may well feel he’s got another promotion-winning campaign in him but it remains to be seen whether that thought is shared by those making the decisions at his club.