How is ex-Bristol City player Lewin Nyatanga getting on at the moment?

Lewin Nyatanga had plenty to show for his 12-year career in professional football when he hung up his boots at the age of 29 in 2019.

On top of his 34 international caps for Wales, the defender featured 240 times in the Championship, 106 times in League One, and twice in the Premier League while he got his hands on the second tier title with Sunderland in 2006/07 and the EFL Trophy with Barnsley in 2015/16.

A fair chunk of his career was spent at Ashton Gate, where he notched up more than 100 appearances in four years with Bristol City.

Nyatanga signed from Derby County for a fee thought to be in the region of £500,000 and was a mainstay in the starting XI during his debut season but due to injuries and, at times, poor form, his influence waned as his tenure went on so it was not a huge surprise to see him released by the Robins in 2013.

Three seasons at Barnsley followed before a one-year spell with Northampton Town and then in 2019, he made the gutsy call to retire from football at the age of just 29.

Nyatanga has since revealed in a documentary for BT Sport, via Bristol Live, that he doesn’t regret the decision to call time on his career earlier than most and indicated that though he “put my heart and soul into it” he “didn’t enjoy the process”.

Some players find it hard to step away from football and struggle with what to do next but the 34-year-old appears to have avoided those issues.

The former Wales international has forged an impressive career for himself as a personal trainer.

He completed a BSc in Sports and Exercise Science from Manchester Metropolitan University in 2015 and has since gained a number of personal training qualifications.

Nyatanga spent four years in multiple roles in health and fitness with The DVCC before becoming a self-employed personal trainer in 2021 and taking up a role as a fitness manager at The Back and Body Clinic in January this year.

The former Robin is certainly a good news story when it comes to footballers establishing a career outside of coaching or the media after their playing days.