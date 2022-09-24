How is ex-Bristol City player Jay Emmanuel-Thomas getting on these days?

When it comes to pure entertainment, few modern players have provided Bristol City fans with more than Jay Emmanuel-Thomas.

The mercurial attacker, who know plies his trade in India, was a breathtaking player to watch when he was on song and looked a cut above the rest of the players at times during his Ashton Gate tenure.

Signed from Ipswich Town in a deal that saw Paul Anderson go the other way, the former Arsenal academy prospect joined the Robins in July 2013, just after they’d be relegated from the Championship, and it didn’t take long for him to become a firm fan favourite in Bs3.

His screamer in a Bristol derby victory at Ashton Gate is a perfect example of the brilliance he produced time after time in his debut season and were it not for his contributions things could’ve got ugly for City in 2013/14, who struggled at times in their first season in the third tier.

Emmanuel-Thomas was no longer the main man the following season but certainly played his part as Steve Cotterill won League One at a canter and secured a record third EFL Trophy triumph.

But Cotterill opted against extending his contract ahead of City’s return to the Championship and a move to QPR followed.

As they have done at many of the clubs he’s joined since, things started brightly for Emmanuel-Thomas at Loftus Road but he was unable to sustain that sort of impact and found himself loaned out to first MK Dons and then Gillingham.

A free transfer to Thai top-tier club PTT Rayong looked to offer the attacker a fresh start in January 2019 but that move lasted just six months.

After a year without a club, Emmanuel-Thomas returned to football with SPFL club Livingston in September 2020 and looked rejuvenated north of the border.

The 31-year-old’s impressive season, which saw him score nine times and provide three assists in 31 appearances, earned him a move to Aberdeen.

He began the season full of confidence, promising to break the 20-goal barrier at Pittodrie in 2021/22, but he was frozen out after the arrival of new manager Jim Goodwin and had his contract terminated in April this year.

Emmanuel-Thomas was patient with his next move and last month signed for Indian Super League club Jamshedpur.

The 2022/23 ISL season gets underway on the 7th of October and, after a strong pre-season, the former Robin will be looking to get back to his best with his new side.