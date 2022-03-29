How is ex-Bristol City manager Lee Johnson getting on at the moment?

There were plenty of high points in the Lee Johnson Bristol City era and you could understand if at times this season some Robins supporters were wishing they were back in it.

A former player and son of much-loved ex-manager Gary Johnson, the 40-year-old took charge after the sacking of Steve Cotterill in February 2016 and lasted a little more than four years at the helm – helping City grow into a well-established Championship side without ever reaching the top six.

He wouldn’t have to wait too long for another EFL job, parting ways with the Robins in July 2020 and replacing Phil Parkinson at Sunderland in December of that same year.

Things started positively for Johnson at the Stadium of Light and he got his hands on some silverware in the form of the EFL Trophy in March 2021, but his debut campaign with the Black Cats would ultimately end sourly as Sunderland were knocked out of the League One play-offs at the semi-final stage by Lincoln City.

But with Kyril Louis-Dreyfus’ takeover ending the Stewart Donald era (so we all thought), there was positivity heading into the new season and Sunderland made a strong start to their latest promotion push.

They were battling for an automatic promotion place for the first half of the season and recovered from a rocky patch in October but a run of just one win in five games in January 2022 would spell the end of Johnson’s tenure.

The former City coach was dismissed on the back of a 6-0 defeat at the hands of Bolton Wanderers – with Alex Neil eventually appointed in his place.

Though his Sunderland tenure ended abruptly, the English coach has plenty of positive words to say about his time at the North East club.

Speaking on BBC Football Daily 72+ podcast recently, he reflected on his departure and his time with the Black Cats.

Johnson said: “No, I don’t think [the sacking] was a shock, if I’m honest. First and foremost, I absolutely loved my time there, brilliant, brilliant club.

“I’m privileged to have managed such an iconic club, I felt I connected with the fans right from the start, understood what they wanted, we really tried to implement that and I think we generally did.

“We had a stellar home record in my time there and a big part of that was definitely down to the fans, their passion, intimidation and everything that goes with 34,000 plus [fans] in League One on a regular basis.

“Did I see it coming? Listen, there’s always bits and bobs behind the scenes that are not quite right.

“A football manager and a club is a bit like a marriage and, as much as I loved the club and the people there, we were sort of moving in slightly different directions in terms of principles and decision making on how we see the way forward.”

You’d imagine that it won’t be long before we see a forward-thinking coach like Johnson back in EFL management.