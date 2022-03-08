How is ex-Bristol City man Jay Emmanuel-Thomas getting on these days?

Few players in the past decade have brought as much excitement to Bristol City fans than Jay Emmanuel-Thomas.

Though he could be inconsistent, when he was at his best the forward just oozed class and dominated opposition defenders.

His long-range strike against Bristol Rovers in the last derby between the two sides stands out but there were plenty of memorable moments during the 31-year-old’s two years with the club.

The decision not to hand him a new contract in 2015 was a difficult one for some supporters to take and he struggled to settle at multiple clubs after leaving Ashton Gate.

He’d play for QPR, MK Dons, Gillingham and Thai side PTT Rayong followed over the next few years but a move to Scottish side Livingston is what eventually rejuvenated his career.

The forward signed for the cinch Premiership side in September 2020, a few months after leaving PTT Rayong as a free agent, and looked renewed at the Tony Macaroni Arena.

Emmanuel-Thomas scored nine times and added three assists in 31 appearances for Livingston in the 2020/21 campaign – helping the Scottish side finish fifth in the table.

His performances last season earned him a summer move to Aberdeen and the chance to play European football, with his new club in the UEFA Europa Conference League play-offs.

Unfortunately, they didn’t make it to the main tournament and the 31-year-old has struggled to rediscover his form in front of goal since moving to Pittodrie.

Emmanuel-Thomas has scored just once and added one assist in 23 appearances for Aberdeen – a record he’ll be hoping to improve on as the season wears on.

It seems his future is unclear at the moment, with the Scottish Daily Express recently reporting that he faces a battle to impress manager Jim Goodwin.

Should he become available in the summer, there are undoubtedly still some in Bs3 that would love to see him brought back to Ashton Gate.

Whether that would be a sensible move is another topic entirely.