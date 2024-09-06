There was a two-year period within the last decade where Jonathan Kodjia was one of the most lethal marksmen in the whole of the EFL.

The Ivory Coast international netted 27 times across two seasons from 2015 to 2017, with those strikes split between Bristol City and Aston Villa.

Having made a name for himself with his potency in the final third at Ashton Gate, the newly relegated Midlands outfit reportedly paid £15 million for his services in the summer of 2016, as he initially continued where he left off after moving to Villa Park.

But after struggling to rediscover that form for the following two years, the frontman was out the door after a return to the Premier League was achieved, but where does the 34-year-old ply his trade now?

Jonathan Kodjia’s Bristol City antics earned move to Aston Villa

The Robins pushed the boat out to bring Kodjia to the club back in 2015, with a reported €3m being spent to lure him to the West Country from Ligue 1 club Angers.

Since day one at Ashton Gate, Kodjia proved to be a menace in the penalty area, with his height and power proving too hot to handle for all manner of Football League defenders, as he became a regular name on the scoresheet.

Related Exclusive: Derby County's Jerry Yates talks Bristol City win, Paul Warne and Pride Park atmosphere The striker joined the Rams in July on loan from Swansea City and has already made a great first impression.

Six goals in his first ten Championship outings was a fine way to make a name for himself, as the Ivorian continued to make a name for himself in the second tier, with 18 goals for the season proving he had what it takes to cut it at a higher level.

While City struggled for form at times throughout the season, the talents of Kodjia continued to shine through, leaving it as no surprise when Villa came calling after just 12 months in the English game.

Once again, the attacker was proving influential for his new employers with match-winning displays against the likes of Reading, Fulham and Blackburn Rovers, although Villa could only muster a 13th-placed finish despite his 19-goal contribution.

Jonathan Kodjia Bristol City, Aston Villa league stats (FBRef) Team Appearances Goals Assists Bristol City 49 18 4 Aston Villa 96 29 6

As time went on, Kodjia’s role in the side became less prominent, with just 22 starts in his final season for the club proving the writing was on the wall, and while Villa were celebrating promotion to the Premier League, the forward was soon to be on the move.

Jonathan Kodjia has a new club in France at aged 34 following Middle East stint

Kodjia initially left Villa Park for Qatari side Al-Gharafa in the January of 2020, having played just six matches for Dean Smith’s side since their return to the top flight.

11 goals in 20 matches for his new employers saw the star hit the ground running despite the change of continent, before going on to join divisional rivals Umm Salal two years later.

But in the summer of 2023, Kodjia decided his stint in the Middle East was over, with a return to France too good to turn down, as he linked up with FC Annecy in the second division.

A further ten matches last season provided very little, with the striker failing to trouble the scorers during his time at the club, before joining Versailles in the Championnat National this summer in the third tier of French football.

After a mid-table finish in the previous campaign, Les Bleus will be looking upwards in for the season ahead, and if Kodjia can rediscover any of that form from ten years ago, they could be in with a chance of heading to the top.