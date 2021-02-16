How is ex-Brentford player Myles Weston getting on these days?

“I think he’s a foolish boy. That’s his choice, but he’s made a mistake”, these were the words of the then Notts County chairman John Armstrong-Holmes after the club saw Myles Weston depart for Brentford on a free transfer.

The pacey winger had won over hoards of fans over during his time at Meadow Lane, with his skillful and direct displays showcasing the abilities that would go on to give him a solid career at both EFL and non-league level.

His move to Brentford would be testament to the form he had showcased during his two year spell with County and allowed the player to make the step up to League One with the Bees and thus challenge himself further.

Despite injury plaguing much of his stint at Griffin Park, Weston still went on to appear over 100 times for the West London club, with his goal and assist contributions helping to secure the club’s status in the third division as they began to target an assault on gaining promotion to the Championship.

Eventually the time came for the winger to leave for pastures new, with the 32-year-old citing the need to be playing regularly as the main reason behind his decision to swap London for Kent and subsequently Brentford for Gillingham.

A productive spells with the Gills saw the forward achieve promotion back to League One with his new club back in 2013 before he then moved on to play for both Southend United and Wycombe Wanderers before giving up his career as a Football League player.

He then moved into non-league with Ebbsfleet United, with the Antiguan international suggesting that the move was appealing due to it being closer to his family.

Another 100 odd appearances later and the winger was again on the move as he swapped Kent for Essex when he made the move to his current side, Dagenham and Redbridge, in order to link up with his former Ebbsfleet manager Daryl McMahon once again.

Now well into his early thirties, Weston continues to play at a good level of the competitive game and is still prone to showcasing his pace and trickery on the odd occasion for the Daggers as they seek to rebuild after falling into non-league back in 2016.