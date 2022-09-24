How is ex-Bolton Wanderers player Jay-Jay Okocha getting on these days?

Plenty of fantastic players have pulled on a Bolton Wanderers jersey in the club’s 100-year plus history but surely none have ever provided as much entertainment as Jay-Jay Okocha.

The Nigerian subscribed to the mantra that at its heart, football is about enjoyment and excitement – ensuring that Bolton supporters felt plenty of that during his four-year tenure.

Signed from PSG on a free transfer after the 2002 World Cup, Okocha, who had served as a mentor to a young Ronaldinho during his time in the French capital, quickly became a fan favourite at the North West club.

Time and time again he produced moments that other players simply couldn’t and it’s no surprise that in 2017 he was voted the best Bolton player to ever play at the Reebok Stadium.

Okocha left the club in 2006 to join Doha-based Qatar SC and returned to English football for a short spell with Hull City the following year before calling time on his playing career.

That was not the end of his career in football, however.

Since his retirement, he has started the Jay-Jay Okocha Foundation, which is a non-government and non-profit initiative that aims to use football to raise awareness of the strategic importance of education, peace, and unity for the economic growth of Nigeria.

Okocha has also served as the Chair of the Delta State Football Association in Nigeria and as a pundit for African sports broadcaster Supersports since 2019, where he’s provided analysis and punditry on coverage of major tournaments – and likely will do so for the upcoming World Cup.

He’s been back in a Bolton shirt at times as well. In 2016, he featured as part of Team John McGinlay in a charity match at the Macron Stadium.

Last year he was back again to play in another charity match, this time for Bolton Wanderers legends against the current Bolton first team, and even bagged a goal from the penalty spot.