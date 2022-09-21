How is ex-Bolton Wanderers and Nottingham Forest player Zach Clough getting on these days?

Zach Clough started his career off with Bolton Wanderers having progressed through their youth system into the first team.

After breaking his way into the first team, the attacking player spent two seasons with Wanderers playing and scoring regularly and due to Bolton’s place in League One, earned himself a step back up to the Championship with Nottingham Forest.

With Forest, he made a total of 27 appearances across five appearances, scoring four goals and not playing in his final three seasons but instead having short loan spells to both Bolton and Rochdale.

A short spell with Wigan following before the 27-year-old joined Carlisle at the start of last season.

However, in January after scoring two goals for Carlisle, Clough opted for a move overseas and joined Adelaide United.

Clough made 11 appearances for his new side last season although was unable to score and add his contribution at the top end of the pitch.

Clough currently remains at Adelaide going into the new season.

However, their new season doesn’t start until October so it’s yet to be seen what kind of campaign may lie ahead for the player.

However, having spent a fair amount of his career dotted about having short spells at numerous clubs, he will no doubt be keen to prove his talent here and nail himself down a solid position in the side.

It seems as though the player is hard at work having recently posted pictures of him training on Instagram accompanied by the caption: “4 weeks to go.”

Last season Adelaide finished the league sat fourth in the table so the aspirations at the club now will no doubt be to push higher up the league and see if they can get closer to the top spot.

It’s worth remembering that Clough is only 27 still so if he is able to get a solid run of games going, there’s no reason why he can’t still have plenty to come in his career.