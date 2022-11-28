How is ex-Blackpool FC player Matthew Gilks getting on at the moment?

Matt Gilks spent six years with Blackpool from 2008 to 2014, appearing nearly 200 times for the Seasiders.

The goalkeeper was with the Lancashire club during a bright period for the club, including a one-season stint in the Premier League under Ian Holloway.

He signed for the Tangerines from Norwich City and became a key player in the side during his time at Bloomfield Road.

The now 40-year old appeared 26 times for the club as they earned a 6th place finish in the Championship in 2010, which ultimately led to promotion to the top flight via the play-offs.

Gilks then went on to appear 18 times in the Premier League, conceding 35 times as Holloway’s team attempted to battle against relegation.

Despite a bright first half of the season, Blackpool were unable to avoid the drop on the final day as they suffered a 4-2 loss at Old Trafford to drop them back to the second tier.

Following relegation from the top flight, Gilks remained with Blackpool as he maintained his status as the club’s first choice keeper before ultimately departing in 2014.

Gilks left Blackpool to sign for Burnley, but never made a league appearance for the club during his two years with the club.

The goalkeeper played the role of a squad member, and never really got his chance in the starting lineup.

The Englishman did feature twice for the Clarets in the League Cup, once in each season, but ultimately never played for the club more often than that.

After two years at Turf Moor, Gilks signed for Scottish giants Rangers as they continued their charge back up the divisions.

However, he once again found himself as a second choice at Ibrox and thus never appeared for the club during his one year at Rangers.

Gilks went on to sign for the likes of Wigan Athletic, Scunthorpe United, Lincoln City and Fleetwood Town before finishing the final few years of his career with Bolton Wanderers.

The goalkeeper signed for the Whites in 2020, and appeared 36 times for the club over a two-year period.

Gilks has since retired as a player and has moved into a role as a goalkeeping coach with his former club.