How is ex-Blackpool FC player Alex Baptiste getting on at the moment?

Alex Baptiste enjoyed a five year stint at Blackpool from 2008 to 2013, appearing over 150 times for the Seasiders.

The now 36-year old signed for the club from Mansfield Town, having had stints on loan with Tamworth and Burton Albion before making the permanent switch to Bloomfield Road.

The defender signed for Blackpool with the team competing in the Championship.

He quickly became an important player under manager Ian Holloway, who led the club to a Premier League promotion in 2010.

Baptiste played 21 times in the top flight as the team suffered relegation straight back to the second tier.

But the centre-back remained with the club despite taking the drop down the divisions.

He spent two more seasons with the club, where he featured 86 times in the league across both campaigns.

Following the conclusion of his contract with Blackpool, Baptiste signed for rivals Bolton Wanderers, where he appeared 39 times in the Championship during his one season in the first team squad.

A loan to Blackburn Rovers signalled the beginning of the end of his time with the Whites.

Baptiste moved around the English pyramid, signing for Middlesbrough on a permanent basis in 2015, before going out on loan to Sheffield United and Preston North End having never played for Boro.

QPR next took a punt on the defender, signing him in 2017.

The Englishman spent two years with QPR, spending a brief stint of that period out on loan with Luton Town.

Baptiste joined Doncaster Rovers in 2019, where he spent one year before re-signing with Bolton until 2022.

The former Blackpool man currently plies his trade in Ireland in the First Division side Waterford FC.

Waterford reached the play-off final last season, falling just short of promotion with a 1-0 loss to UCD to remain in the second tier of the Irish football pyramid.