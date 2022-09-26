How is ex-Blackpool FC and Charlton manager Jose Riga getting on these days?

Jose Riga joined Blackpool as their manager back in 2014 during which time Karl Oyston was chairman at the club.

Riga’s time as manager didn’t get off to the smoothest of starts with a lack of signings and appointment of backroom staff having happened in the first month.

Before the season had even started, BBC Sport reported that Oyston was set to make a decision on Riga’s future as manager at the club after the pair had a disagreement on transfer policy.

Nevertheless, the manager stayed on and took Blackpool into the season.

Riga had a terrible record with the Tangerines and after 15 games was sacked from his role after losing 11 of those games. He is the club’s second shortest-serving manager.

By February of 2015, Riga was ready to return to management and joined Standard Liege.

Although he won seven on his 15 games in charge of the Belgian club, it was announced that he wouldn’t be extending his contact with the club and he left in the summer.

The same month, he joined Metz before he re-joined Charlton Athletic in January 2016.

At the time, the Addicks were fighting relegation in the Championship and their efforts, the Addicks were relegated at the end of the season meaning Riga left the club once again.

Spells at Cercle Brugge and URSL Vise followed before the now 65-year-old joined Algerian side JS Kabylie over the summer.

However, the side have had a poor start to the season as they sit second bottom of the league having lost three of their four opening games so far and as a result, Riga was sacked this month.

The manager is now out of a job but given the way his jobs seem to go with him having little time as well as having the move about the country to continue working, it will be interesting to see if the older man tries to go straight back in or makes the decision to take some time away.