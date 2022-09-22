How is ex-Blackpool and Swansea player Andrea Orlandi getting on these days?

Andrea Orlandi was a very familiar name back at the beginning of the last decade, with the player floating round a few English clubs.

Originally signed by Swansea in 2012 from Alaves, he looked like he could be a real talent.

He’d impressed in the Spanish side’s B team and after a loan to Barcelona’s reserves – where he continued to impress – it prompted the Welsh outfit to make a permanent move for the player.

After over 70 showings for the Swans, Brighton then offered him a deal and he continued to go from strength-to-strength.

49 games amounted to six goals and Blackpool liked what they saw of the midfielder.

That prompted them to then bring him in to Bloomfield Road in 2015. He would only last a year there though – and how has he gone on since he left the side?

He left the Seasiders and joined Anorthosis and then linked up with a more familiar team in APOEL a year later.

That could have been the big move for the player but instead, he could muster just nine appearances and then had to seal another switch elsewhere.

This time, it was a move to Novara that got him firing and playing again.

He managed over 40 showings for the first time since his Brighton stint and then left for Chennaiyin.

His last club was Virtus Entella in Italy though and he could never manage an appearance for them before deciding enough was enough and hanging up his boots.

The former player could end up a coach, although it is not yet clear what he will do now that he is no longer player and whether he will step away from football completely or not.

Orlandi then perhaps never quite reached the potential many expected of him but his best time in football certainly came during his time in England.