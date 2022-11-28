How is ex-Blackburn Rovers player Ruben Rochina getting on at the moment?

Blackburn Rovers’ stint outside the Premier League has now spanned longer than a decade after spells in both the Championship and League One.

The last time the club graced the top-flight was 2011/12, when they finished 19th under Steve Kean and dropped back into the EFL.

Naturally, the turnover of players has been huge since then and the days of Ruben Rochina feel a distant memory.

Rochina made 54 appearances for Rovers between 2011 and 2014, scoring 11 goals for the club, registering six assists and having loan spells with Real Zaragoza and Rayo Vallecano after relegation out of Premier League.

Granada and Rubin Kazan were the midfielder’s next destinations, before an three-and-a-half year stint with Levante, which came to an end in the summer of 2021 after 94 appearances.

Since then, Rochina has returned to Granada and set about building on the 57 appearances he made for the club earlier in his career.

The 31-year-old made 15 appearances for Granada last season in La Liga, scoring only once in a 1-0 victory against Sevilla in October 2021. Unfortunately, Granada have been relegated into the Spanish second-tier, having picked up just 38 points in their 38 games in 2021/22. That left them agonisingly short of Cadiz’s 39 points after a dramatic three-point swing in the final two fixtures of the season.

Like Rochina did with Blackburn between 2012 and 2014 (when he made 24 Championship appearances and registered nine goal involvements), he’s stuck around in the second-tier, continuing to ply his trade for Granada in the Spanish Segunda Division. The midfielder has notched six appearances this season, starting twice and making a further four appearances from the bench, failing to register a goal involvement.

Granada, in truth, haven’t perhaps performed as well as you might expect following their relegation. In 17 matches, they’ve won just seven times and collected only 25 points, leaving them seventh in table and nine points adrift of Alaves, the current league leaders and another recently-relegated side, who were nine points worse off than Granada last season in La Liga.

Stepping back a division is hardly simple, though, which Blackburn know all about as they aim to end their 11-year (and counting) stay back in the EFL.

