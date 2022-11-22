How is ex-Blackburn Rovers player Roque Santa Cruz getting on at the moment?

There can be no denying that Roque Santa Cruz will always be remembered fondly by supporters of Blackburn Rovers, not least for his debut season at Ewood Park.

Joining Rovers from Bayern Munich in the summer of 2007, Santa Cruz’ first season with the Lancashire club saw him score 23 goals in 43 games in all competitions, as Rovers finished seventh in the Premier League.

Six more goals in 27 games at the start of the 2008/09 campaign, then saw the Paraguayan earn a move to Manchester City, although he would return to Blackburn on loan in 2011.

That loan spell at Ewood did not work out as planned, with the striker unable to score in ten more appearances for the club.

With Santa Cruz by that point struggling for opportunities with City, he subsequently spent spells on loan in Spain with Real Betis and Malaga, making a permanent move to the latter in the summer of 2013.

After another year-and-a-half with the La Liga side, Santa Cruz joined Cruz Azul in Mexico in December 2014, but scored just four goals in ten games before returning to Malaga on loan for the 2015/16 season.

Having scored three times in 19 games during his second spell with the Spanish side, Santa Cruz, returned to his home country of Paraguay in the summer of 2016, the same year he announced his retirement from international football, after winning 112 caps and scoring 32 goals at international level.

Santa Cruz’ return to Paraguay saw him link back up with his first club, Olimpia, where he went on to score a further 75 goals in 178 games, before departing the club last year, after winning multiple titles and the 2021 Paraguayan Cup.

However, despite the fact he is now 41, Santa Cruz is still going in his career, scoring 14 goals in 43 games for another Paraguayan side, Libertad, during 2022, though with his contract set to expire next month, it remains to be seen if that will be the final hurrah of his career.