How is ex-Blackburn Rovers player Morten Gamst Pedersen getting on these days?

There are few players to have had as big an impact at Blackburn Rovers this century, as Morten Gamst Pedersen.

Joining the club in the summer of 2004 from Tromso in his native Norway, the winger remained at Ewood Park for the next nine years, during which time he made a huge impact.

While his longevity and commitment to the club makes him a legend to many a Blackburn fan, his ability to strike a ball from both open play and set piece situations, made him a Premier League icon among supporters far beyond the Ewood Park stands.

Pedersen eventually left Blackburn in the summer of 2013, a year after the club’s relegation to the Championship, by which time he had scored 47 goals in 349 games for Rovers.

Departing Ewood Park on a free transfer, Pedersen headed to Turkey, where he linked up with Karabukspor in the top-flight.

However, the winger managed just 13 games for the club before returning to Norway in 2014, signing for Rosenborg in the top-flight.

After scoring five times in 37 games for Rosenborg and being part of a league and cup double in 2015, Pedersen was on the move again in 2016, returning to Tromso, the club Blackburn first signed him from.

The winger stayed with Tromso until 2019, making 96 more appearances for the club, adding five goals to his tally.

Upon leaving Tromso, Pedersen dropped down the Norwegian football pyramid, joining Alta in the third-tier for the start of the 2020 campaign.

Over the next two seasons, the former Norway international would score 19 goals in 41 games, which was enough to earn him a move back up to the second-tier with Asane for 2022.

The current campaign has seen Pedersen feature 15 times for Asane, helping them to 11th in the 16-team division with five games remaining, showing that even at 41-years-old, there is still life in the veteran winger’s career just yet.