How is ex-Blackburn Rovers player Bradley Orr getting on these days?

It’s probably fair to see Bradley Orr is not a name is that is remembered particularly fondly among supporters of Blackburn Rovers.

Having joined the club in January 2012 from QPR, Orr suffered relegation from the Premier League in his first few months at Ewood Park.

The right-back’s performances during that time did not entirely endear himself to the club’s fans at the time, nor did his comments in support of much-maligned head coach Steve Kean in the wake of relegation.

As a result, it is perhaps no huge surprise that Orr’s career with Rovers somewhat fizzled out following the club’s relegation into the Championship, and Kean’s departure early in the 2012/13 campaign.

In total, Orr would make 34 appearances for the Lancashire club, the last of which came in April 2013, before he was released by Blackburn by mutual consent in March 2015, having spent the year prior to that on loan in MLS with Toronto.

Following his release from Ewood Park, Orr immediately retired from playing football, and has since gone into other business ventures.

The former defender has since become the owner of a soft play centre in Everton, something which led to him being fined over £4,500 last summer, after he had refused to close the facility despite lockdown rules instructing otherwise.

Away from that, Orr has also spoken about his spell at Ewood Park in recent times. Appearing on the Under The Cosh Podcast, he openly discussed aspects of his time with Blackburn, taking aim at the attitude of other members of the club’s squad during the season in which they were relegated from the Premier League.

Orr also admitted during that appearance that he believes he is a far from popular figure among Rovers fans due to what went on during his time at the club, meaning it is hard to see the connection between the two being rekindled anytime soon.