How is ex-Blackburn Rovers manager Steve Kean getting on these days?

There are plenty of Blackburn Rovers fans, who you feel would be more than happy if they never had to hear the name of Steve Kean ever again.

Having somewhat unexpectedly been handed control of the club with Blackburn sat rather comfortably in mid-table in the Premier League following the sacking of Sam Allardyce in late 2010, a drop in form under the Scot saw Rovers require a final day win at Wolves to avoid relegation.

The following season they would not be so lucky, with Rovers’ relegation after 11 years in the top-flight confirmed after a defeat to Wigan on the 7th May 2012, amid a flurry of anger aimed in the direction of Kean.

The Scot’s standing was not helped off the pitch by his failure throughout his reign to acknowledge the frustrations of the fans, or the reported links between his agent, Jerome Anderson, and the club’s owners Venkys, amid a string of other controversial moments and continuous fan protests against him.

Eventually, Blackburn fans would get their long-awaited wish early in their first season back in the Championship, when Kean resigned from his role in September 2012, claiming he had been forced to leave the club with his position having become untenable.

Since then, Kean has vanished into the obscurity he held within the footballing world for much of the time leading up to his appointment at Ewood Park.

After some time away from the game following his Rovers exit, Kean resurfaced in Brunei in October 2013 as manager of DPMM, who compete in the Singapore league.

His time over there would seemingly be more enjoyable not just because of the weather, with Kean managing to claim the 2014 League Cup and 2015 League title during his time in the far east, which came to an end 2017, when DPMM finished second from bottom of their league.

It would then once again be some time before Kean emerged on the radar of the football world, although Rovers fans would once again have to be reminded of their former manager late last year, when it was confirmed that he had been appointed as assistant manager of Australian A-League side Melbourne Victory.

That move will have brought Kean into contact with a much more popular figure from Rovers’ recent history, with the club’s former striker Rudy Gestede having signed on a free transfer last November following his departure from Middlesbrough.

Since then, things have not exactly gone well for Kean and his new club, who currently sit bottom of the Australian top-flight standings, having taken just four points from six league games so far this season.

As a result, with the exception of one or two brighter seasons in Singapore, things have been rather frustrating from a football perspective for Kean, which is unlikely to be of much concern to many of a Blackburn persuasion, given the downward trajectory he played a big part in setting them on, during his time at Ewood Park.