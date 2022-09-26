How is ex-Blackburn Rovers manager Henning Berg getting on these days?

Henning Berg’s time as Blackburn Rovers boss was short and memorable for all the wrong reasons.

The former Norway international had played for the Ewood Park outfit, making more than 250 appearances across three spells with the Lancashire club, and returned as manager nearly a decade after leaving for a final time to join Rangers in 2003.

Berg, who had cut his teeth in management in his homeland with Lyn and Lillestrom, became the Championship club’s first ever foreign manager when he took charge in October 2012 but his tenure lasted just 57 days.

Rovers won just one of their first 10 games under the 53-year-old coach, who subsequently was given his marching orders by the Venkys in December 2012 after their Boxing Day defeat to Middlesbrough.

It was a messy departure and one that would lead to a legal case that concluded with the former defender being awarded £2.25 million in unpaid wages.

Berg had to wait a further year for his next opportunity in management but it would prove a job worth waiting for as he led Legia Warszawa to a Polish top tier title in 2013/14 and then won the Polish cup the following season.

One-year spells at Hungarian first division side Videoton FC, now known as MOL Fehérvár FC, and Norwegian club Stabæk Fotball followed but his next success would come in Cyprus with Omonia Nikosia.

Having taken over in June 2019, Berg’s spell at the Cypriot top tier club was the longest in his management career and saw him win the league title in 2020/21 and then the Cypriot Super Cup the following year.

He was sacked in February after failing to secure one of the six play-off spots for the Cypriot title, the first time the club had done so since the new structure was introduced in 2007.

Clearly the success he’d had at Omonia Nikosia had not gone on noticed in Cyprus as a few months later he was appointed the new Pafos manager.

Berg looks to be enjoying life at his new club as they’ve made an unbeaten start to the season – taking 10 points from four games.

He was linked with a return to the UK with Hibs over the summer and success at Pafos may well mean his name is in the conversation when other jobs become available but given how things played out last time, it would be a surprise to see him in the Ewood Park dugout again.