Highlights Maxime Colin left Birmingham City this summer after six years at the club, bidding farewell to the staff, players, and fans in an emotional message on social media.

Colin returned to his native France with Metz in July, signing a two-year contract with the newly-promoted Ligue 1 side.

Although he started the club's first three league games, Colin was recently substituted due to injury and missed the following match, but Metz has made a decent start to the season with a three-game unbeaten run.

Defender Maxime Colin left Birmingham City this summer after six years at the club.

Colin was one of three players to join the Blues from Brentford in August 2017, along with Harlee Dean and Jota as part of an influx of signings under Harry Redknapp.

The 31-year-old only worked with Redknapp for a few weeks as he was sacked in September 2017 following a poor start to the season, but despite the manager's departure, Colin remained a regular and was Birmingham's first-choice right-back for much of his time at St Andrew's.

Despite scoring two goals and providing three assists in 48 appearances in all competitions last season, missing just two league games, Colin left the club this summer.

Manager John Eustace insisted in April that he was keen to keep Colin at St Andrew's, but the Frenchman confirmed his exit in an emotional message to supporters on social media in July.

"After 6 years and 253 games with the club, it’s time for me to say Au revoir," Colin wrote on Instagram.

"It hasn’t always been an easy ride, but I’ve always given my everything for the blue shirt and have worn it with a lot of pride. The whole club showed resilience through the tough times and brighter days are ahead.

"A massive thank you to all the staff, players and every member of Birmingham City for being a part of my journey during the different seasons. I’m very grateful to have met people I can now call friends.

"And last but not least, thanks to the fans for allowing me to be a part of this great club. The city has welcomed me and my family from day one and I will forever be grateful for that support.

"I’m taking beautiful memories away with me. I wish the very best for the club in the future and will always be a bluenose."

Colin scored seven goals in 253 appearances during his time at the club.

How is Maxime Colin getting on since his departure from Birmingham City?

Colin returned to his native France with Metz in July, putting pen-to-paper on a two-year contract with the newly-promoted Ligue 1 side.

Metz were relegated from the top flight in the 2021-22 season, but Laszlo Boloni guided them to an immediate return last season as they finished as runners-up in Ligue 2 behind Le Havre.

The defender started the club's first three league games, but he was substituted in the 11th minute of the 1-0 win at Clermont Foot last month and missed the 2-2 draw against Reims on Sunday.

After a 5-1 defeat at Rennes on the opening day, Metz have adapted well to life back in Ligue 1 and currently sit 13th in the table after a three game unbeaten run.

Colin is not the only player to make the move from the Championship to the Stade Saint-Symphorien this summer, with strikers Oscar Estupinan and Benjamin Tetteh joining from Hull City, while former Sunderland and Swansea City winger Joel Asoro is also on the club's books.

The defender will be hoping to recover from injury quickly and regain his place in the side to help Metz to survival.