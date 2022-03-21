How is ex-Birmingham City player Paul Caddis getting on these days?

Paul Caddis will always be fondly remembered by Birmingham City supporters for scoring a late late equaliser at Bolton Wanderers on the final day of the 2013/14 season, to secure a 2-2 draw and keep the Blues up with seconds to spare.

Caddis amassed 160 appearances for the Blues, signing from Swindon Town, initially on loan, in the summer of 2012 and departing in January 2017.

The Scotsman went on to play for Bury, Blackburn Rovers, Bradford City and ended his career, where he started it in England, back at Swindon Town, retiring in the summer of 2021 after the Robins were relegated to League Two.

Caddis finished with career honours of League One runner-up in 2017/18 with Blackburn and two League Two title wins, both with Swindon, in 2011/12 and 2019/20.

It is clear that the 33-year-old’s next step will be into coaching, with Paul Caddis Elite Coaching being setup for Caddis to make his first steps in a new direction.

Players who were able to play in a number of different positions over the course of their career typically show a great deal of game understanding and tend to carry on working in the game after they have hung up their boots more often than others.

The highlight of Caddis’ career will likely have been his one cap for Scotland in an international friendly in March 2016, with the last minute drama at The UniBol in 2014 coming a close second.