How is ex-Birmingham City player Nikola Zigic getting on these days?

Birmingham City have had a pretty miserable time of things since winning the League Cup in 2011.

However, the vast majority who played a part in that famous win over Arsenal at Wembley will always be fondly remembered at St. Andrew’s, which includes Nikola Zigic.

The giant striker didn’t meet expectations of him after joining for a big-money fee from Valencia in 2010 but he went on to be a cult hero at Blues after helping them to that cup success and scoring some crucial goals along the way.

In total, Zigic would hit the net 36 times in 159 games whilst wearing royal blue before departing in the summer of 2015 when the short-term deal he had signed to return to Birmingham had expired.

Aged 34 at the time, the Serbian, who won over 50 caps for his country, decided to stop playing, with Zigic not playing a professional game since.

Unlike many former players, the former Red Star Belgrade man has kept a very low profile after retiring from the game, as he is not on social media, so it’s difficult for Blues fans to keep up with what the former player is doing.

Nevertheless, should Zigic ever return to St. Andrew’s for whatever reason then he would be guaranteed a good reception, with his place in Blues folklore guaranteed because of the big contributions he made.

The win over Aston Villa on the way to the cup final, helping Blues in Europe, Wembley and Bolton away are just some of the reasons as to why Zigic will always have a place in the hearts of those connected to Birmingham City.

