How is ex-Birmingham City player Jordon Mutch getting on these days?

Birmingham City have had some very good players come through their academy, with Jude Bellingham the obvious success story in recent years.

However, one man who didn’t go on to fulfil the potential that many saw in him was Jordon Mutch.

The midfielder was given his league debut for Blues in the top-flight, and he impressed at times with his energy and ability on the ball.

Mutch’s reputation was improving after a few successful loan spells, whilst he featured fairly regularly in 2011/12 following Blues’ relegation to the Championship.

With the club in a tough financial situation, Mutch was sold on to Cardiff in the summer of 2012, and his first year in Wales saw the club promoted to the top-flight.

And, that season in the Premier League was when a young Mutch really made a name for himself, scoring seven goals, although the Bluebirds were relegated.

Unfortunately for the player, that was as good as it got. QPR and then Crystal Palace were convinced by Mutch’s potential to ensure he played at the highest level for the next four years, but injuries and a loss of form meant he was struggling to make a major impact.

It became clear that the midfielder was not in the Eagles plans, and a loan to MLS outfit Vancouver Whitecaps came in 2018. Mutch eventually settled up with Palace at the start of 2019, and he’s gone on to experience different leagues and lifestyles since.

That includes a short spell with Gyeongnam in South Korea, and an unsuccessful stint in Norway with Aalesund after that, with injuries once again preventing the 29-year-old from playing.

So, another move was on the cards, and it was announced last month that Mutch had signed a six-month contract with Western Sydney Wanderers in Australia, with Mutch making his debut this morning as they drew with Wellington Phoenix.

Ultimately, Mutch’s career probably hasn’t gone how he or Blues fans would’ve expected, but he has still played at a good level and been across the world. Given his age, he should have a lot of time left in the game, so hopefully he can stay fit to make an impact.

