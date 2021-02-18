How is ex-Birmingham City player Jacques Maghoma getting on these days?

Birmingham City are really struggling at the moment in the Sky Bet Championship with them at real risk of dropping into League One at the end of the season.

Form has tailed off and the players need to roll their sleeves up, with ex-Blues surely watching on and hoping they can get out of trouble.

Among them, Jacques Maghoma may well be keeping an eye on things having spent five years at the club but here we’re looking at how he’s been getting on since leaving St Andrew’s.

The winger left the Blues in 2020 and moved to Indian side East Bengal who play in the Indian Super League – the top-flight of football in the country.

Signing in October 2020, he scored his first goals for the club in a 3-2 defeat, whilst he’s scored a third since in a 3-1 win over Odisha FC.

He signed a one-year deal with his new side and so it remains to be seen what the long-term future holds for him, though he is proving a regular at the moment in his current team.

East Bengal sit ninth in an eleven team division and so obviously have work to do themselves to earn a respectable finish this season, with Maghoma featuring in all 17 matches so far in the league this season, starting 15 of them.

Clearly an important player, he’ll at least be enjoying being a regular for the club.

