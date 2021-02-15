How is ex-Birmingham City player Chris Burke getting on these days?

Birmingham City have endured a dismal season so far, with the club firmly in a battle to stay in the Championship.

This is Blues’ tenth consecutive year in the second tier, and there hasn’t been too many positive moments in that time. However, they did push for promotion after they were immediately relegated from the Premier League.

And, one man who played an important role for that Blues team under Chris Hughton was Chris Burke.

The winger was influential throughout the season, which saw the club play in Europe following their Carling Cup win, and here we look at how Burke’s career has gone since.

Despite being 37-years-old, the Scotsman is still playing, as he turns out in the Scottish Premiership for Kilmarnock.

Burke is also a very important player for Killie, having scored seven goals in 28 league games this season, and he has been a regular.

That has been the case since the former Rangers man arrived at Rugby Park, because he has always been a key figure in the XI since he arrived at the club.

After leaving Blues, Burke had relatively short spells with Nottingham Forest and Ross County, as well as a loan with Rotherham, and they didn’t really work out, as he couldn’t get a consistent run of games.

Yet, the switch to Kilmarnock has revitalised Burke’s career, and whilst his contract expires in the summer, his recent form suggests he still has a lot to offer at this level.

Most Birmingham City fans will have fond memories of Chris Burke and the team he played in, and the fact he is still going strong shows what a dedicated professional he has been.

