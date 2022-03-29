How is ex-Birmingham City manager Pep Clotet getting on at the moment?

It’s fair to say Pep Clotet experienced a lot during his time at Birmingham City.

First arriving at the club as Garry Monk’s assistant in March 2018, he would eventually take over as caretaker manager following Monk’s sacking in June the following year.

After six months, Clotet was promoted to permanent head coach, having Birmingham City sitting 16th in the Championship when the 2019-20 season was disrupted due to the outbreak of Covid-19.

It was confirmed, when football restarted, that Clotet would leave the Blues at the end of the season to explore his coaching options, but after a poor run of results, he lost his job with four games of the season remaining.

With that being said, we thought we’d take a quick look at what he got up to after leaving, and how he’s getting on now.

After leaving Birmingham City, it was a while before Clotet took his next job, not joining up with another side until February 2021, when he was hired by Serie B side Brescia.

Clotet steered Brescia to the promotion play-offs, but fell short in the first round.

Clotet and the Serie B outfit consequently parted ways at the end of the campaign.

Shortly after, though, in July 2021, another Serie B side, SPAL, announced Clotet as their new boss.

11 quickfire quiz questions about Birmingham City’s stadium that all Blues supporters should get correct

1 of 11 What year was the stadium opened? 1902 1906 1910 1914

However, with the club just three points above the relegation zone when January 2022 arrived, Clotet was relieved of his duties in Italy.

So, then, at the moment, Clotet is out of work, but that hasn’t stopped him from taking in some live football action.

This includes recently at Birmingham City, as you can see below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pep Clotet (@pepclotet)

It’s unclear whether this is before or after the match, but Clotet poses with a mural of Jude Bellingham – the man he brought into the Birmingham City first team.

It is clear from him going to Birmingham that he has fond memories of the club, whilst that seems to be replicated if the Birmingham fans in his comments are anything to go by.

It will certainly be interesting to see where Clotet’s career takes him next.