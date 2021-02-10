How is ex-Birmingham City manager Gianfranco Zola getting on these days?

Birmingham City have had a forgettable season so far, with Aitor Karanka’s side currently second from bottom in the Championship.

Watching their side battle to stay in the Championship is unfortunately nothing new for Blues fans in recent years, as they’ve had plenty of practice.

One notable campaign was when Gianfranco Zola replaced Gary Rowett midway through the 2016/17 season.

With the Italian inheriting a side that were competing for the top six, it was a controversial decision, and one that backfired spectacularly.

Zola would win only two of his 24 games in charge, and he was sacked in April, as Harry Redknapp was called in to save Blues from relegation. So, whilst the former Chelsea player came across well in interviews, and was classy in the way he acted, his time at St. Andrew’s is remembered as a disaster.

Therefore, it’s perhaps no surprise that the 54-year-old has not had another managerial role in football since leaving the west Midlands outfit.

However, Zola has been involved in the game, as he returned to former club Chelsea to assist Maurizio Sarri for his one season at Stamford Bridge.

Even though the ex-Napoli boss delivered silverware in the form of the Europa League, he was sacked at the end of the season, with Frank Lampard succeeding him, and Zola followed Sarri out the door.

With Lampard bringing in his own men, Zola moved on, after turning down the offer of an ambassadorial role with the Londoners. Zola did that to pursue further opportunities in management, but they haven’t arrived just yet.

