How is ex-Birmingham City man Mauro Zarate getting on these days?

Mauro Zarate made a reasonably decent impact at St Andrew’s during his short time there back in 2008.

Joining the club that January from Qatari outfit Al-Sadd, he took a bit of time to find his shooting boots but in fairness to the Argentinian, the first full 90 he played was the game when he opened his account for the Blues, equalising in what looked to be a crucial match in the relegation battle against Reading.

Unfortunately, an Andre Bikey brace ensured his side left Berkshire empty-handed, though he did enjoy individual success, scoring four goals in four matches during a promising period between March and April.

He also managed to record one assist during his 14 displays under Alex McLeish, though their relegation back to the Championship perhaps meant it would have been unrealistic to strike a permanent deal.

This didn’t end up being his only playing spell in England though, plying his trade for West Ham United, Queens Park Rangers (loan) and Watford.

However, the 34-year-old has been something of a globe trotter since his spell in the West Midlands, also playing in Italy, Dubai, home nation Argentina and Brazil, although he did enjoy a period of stability at Boca Juniors between 2018 and 2021.

Recording nine goals and eight assists in 35 Serie A appearances for Lazio during the 2010/11 campaign, he has been unable to build on that and become a household name.

The fact he is still playing professional football is a considerable achievement in itself though, previously a free agent after leaving America Mineiro but managing to remain in the top tier of Brazilian football with Juventude.

His contract at his current side expires at the end of the campaign, meaning he will have a full season from April to November to show why he should be handed a new deal to extend his stay even longer, though it remains to be seen whether they will take a chance on him considering he turns 35 next week.