How is ex-Birmingham City and Watford player Diego Fabbrini getting on these days?

Diego Fabbrini first made the move to England from Udinese back in 2013.

Joining Watford, who hold strong links with the Italian club, the attacker would go on to make 25 appearances for the club that season scoring just one goal and registering two assists before departing to join Serie B side Siena on loan.

In total, Fabbrini went on to make a total of 29 appearances for the Hornets, going on to have loan spells at Millwall, Middlesbrough and Birmingham City, too.

Unfortunately for Fabbrini, just like at Watford, he struggled in terms of goals at St Andrews, scoring zero and assisting just once across his time with the club.

With that said, we thought we’d take a quick glance at how the now 32-year-old Italian is getting on in 2022.

How is he getting on?

The 32-year-old Diego Fabbrini now finds himself on the books at Serie B side Ascoli.

However, it has not been a good start to the season for him personally, with the attacking midfielder yet to make a single club appearance in 2022/23 at the time of writing.

This comes after being loaned out to another Serie B side last season – Alessandria.

It is not like Ascoli, his current club, are pulling up any trees in the Italian second tier either, with the side sitting 13th in Serie B at present.

With no reported news on Fabbrini being injured, his omission appears to be through selection, making it increasingly likely that another loan move away from the club will happen when the next transfer window arrives.

Fabbrini has one year remaining on his Ascoli contract, as per Transfermarkt.