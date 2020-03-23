How is ex-Birmingham City and Coventry City man Marlon King getting on these days?

Marlon King was a player who was constantly in the news during his playing career, whether it was for his antics on the pitch or off it.

The striker was often prolific in front of goal, and had a lot of success during his time at clubs such as Wigan Athletic, Coventry City and Birmingham City.

Whilst playing for the Sky Blues, King was a key member of the squad and helped Coventry stay in the Championship after Aidy Bothroyd had taken a chance on the forward.

He was set to stay on at the club, but he turned around and joined Birmingham on a three-year deal which was a move that upset a number of Sky Blues supporters.

At Blues he was sensational throughout his first campaign, scoring 18 goals, before dropping off in the years to follow.

His career ended at Sheffield United having made just eight appearances as he fell out with manager Nigel Clough.

Since the end of his playing career, it’s fair to say that not a lot has been heard of the now 39-year-old, although there was one incident that occurred just a year after he finished playing football.

Reports emerged that King was involved in a pile-up which was caused by the former footballer, and that he’d be sent to jail for the next 18 months.

Since, hardly anything has been written or head about from the former player and he’s clearly chosen to stay under the radar, something he should have done more of as a footballer.