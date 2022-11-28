How is ex-Birmingham City and Cardiff City player Chris Burke getting on at the moment?

Progressing through the academy ranks at Rangers, Chris Burke made his senior debut for the Glasgow club in March 2002.

Starting his first-team career with a goal against Kilmarnock, Burke went on to become a regular with the Scottish club from the 2003/04 campaign, making over 100 appearances before a move to Cardiff City was sanctioned in 2009.

The winger enjoyed two-and-a-half seasons of regular Championship football with the Bluebirds, during a period where he scored 16 goals and provided 23 assists in over 100 appearances for the Welsh club.

Remaining in the Championship, a move to Birmingham City came to fruition in the summer of 2011, and in his first season with the club he managed 13 league goals.

Going on to feature regularly for the Blues for the following two seasons, Burke ended his time at St Andrew’s having scored 27 goals and after providing 39 assists in over 150 games.

Think you know everything about Birmingham City? Try score 80% or more on this new quiz

1 of 22 History: When was the club founded? 1870 1875 1880 1885

A third second-tier move then happened in 2014, with Nottingham Forest securing the services of the extremely influential winger.

Staying with the Midlands club for 18 months, before a loan move to Rotherham United came about in the middle of the 2015/16 campaign, Burke netted six and provided five assists in 54 appearances for the Reds.

Moving back north of the border at the end of the 2015/16 campaign, Burke arrived at Ross County, however, a virus limited his minutes for the Scottish Premiership club.

A move to Kilmarnock then came to fruition the following summer, with Burke going on to score 25 goals and provide 42 assists in 180 matches for the Scottish outfit.

Hanging up his boots at the end of last season, Burke made a rather swift return to Kilmarnock for this campaign, with the former winger taking up a coaching role with the club’s reserves and youth set up.

During his playing career, Burke managed two goals in seven appearances for Scotland.