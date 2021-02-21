How is ex-Barnsley man Paddy McCourt getting on these days?

Barnsley have had a high turnover of players over the years, with Paddy McCourt someone who had a brief spell at Oakwell.

Capable of playing on either wing, the Northern Irishman was known for his incredible ability on the ball, and whilst he played more games for Rochdale than anyone else, he was best remembered for his time with Celtic.

And, he made the move to the Tykes after his five year spell with the Glasgow giants came to an end.

During his year with the club, McCourt featured in 23 games, scoring two goals, and his stay in Yorkshire would be a short one.

Spells with Brighton, Notts County and Luton would follow, before McCourt would return to Northern Ireland to join Glenavon, and he then ended his career at Finn Harps.

Since retiring three years ago, the 37-year-old has remained in football, and he went back to one of the clubs who are closest to his heart, in Derry City.

McCourt had starred for The Candystripes which earnt him his move to Celtic, and he initially returned to the club to help with the youth team.

He has gradually worked his way up into more senior roles subsequently, as he quickly became the Head of Youth Academy, and he is now operating as the Technical Director. In this role, his duties are to sort the contracts of players and help with recruitment.

Where this new career path will take McCourt remains to be seen, but he clearly still has a love for the game.

