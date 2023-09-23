Former Aston Villa star, Wesley, moved to Stoke City over the summer.

The striker penned a one-year contract with the Potters, and became one of many summer signings made by the club. 18 players were brought through the doors at the Bet365 Stadium, however, this was quickly reduced, as Chiquinho was promptly sent back to Wolverhampton Wanderers on Deadline Day despite moving on loan the month prior.

Alex Neil and his backroom team added a mixture a talent from across the world. Exciting talents like Andre Vidigal, Ryan Mmaee and Mehdi Leris were acquired from the continent, whereas Junho Bae jetted in from South Korea.

Many domestic deals were completed as well. Michael Rose, Luke McNally, Junior Tchamadeu, Lyden Gooch and Sead Haksabanovic were all amongst those to join from fellow British outfits.

Stoke City - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Wouter Burger FC Basel Permanent Ryan Mmaee Ferencvaros Permanent Joon-ho Bae Daejeon Hana Permanent Ben Pearson AFC Bournemouth Permanent Nikola Jojic Mladost Permanent Andre Vidigal Maritimo Permanent Daniel Johnson Preston North End Permanent Enda Stevens Sheffield United Permanent Michael Rose Coventry City Permanent Wesley Moraes Aston Villa Permanent Mehdi Leris Sampdoria Permanent Lynden Gooch Sunderland Permanent Junior Tchamadeu Colchester United Permanent Sead Haksabanovic Celtic Loan Ki-Jana Hoever Wolves Loan Luke McNally Burnley Loan Mark Travers AFC Bournemouth Loan Chiquinho Wolves Loan

Wesley's career so far

The 26-year-old Brazilian has already played for a host of clubs in various different parts of the world.

He started his career in Slovakia, before moving to Belgian side Club Brugge. His best season there was his last, when he netted 10 and assisted six in just 27 showings. This provoked an approach from Villa, who made Wesley their record signing. The target man was never able to hit the heights that he did in Belgium, and was sent on loan to Internacional and Levante more recently.

He disappointed in the Spanish second tier, only scoring four times, and was subsequently shipped to the Potteries for a fraction of what the Villans paid.

How is Wesley getting on at Stoke City?

On paper, Wesley looks to be having a tough time at Stoke, as his seven showings without a goal or an assist do not make for good reading. However, he has looked to be a decent option for Neil's men. The powerhouse is a fantastic outlet, and constantly looks to provide for the players around him.

Wesley has started four times and come off the bench for the other three in the league. He was initially awarded the opening strike in the Potters' Carabao Cup first round victory against West Bromwich Albion, but replays showed that his effort had cannoned off the post and rebounded in off the goalkeeper's back.

Upon signing the frontman, Neil told StokeonTrent Live why he had chosen the former Villa man. He said: "He's having an opportunity playing a lower level than what he's been used to – and you don’t get bought for £22m if you're not a good player. He's obviously got something there and what he will give us is that target that we require. I think it’s good business for us."

What does the future hold for Wesley?

Stoke managed the Wesley transfer wonderfully by only committing him to a one-year deal. This allows the club to assess his ability and regroup at the end of the campaign.

If Wesley is to kick on and play a crucial role for the Potters, then his contract could be extended; however, poor performance would most likely result in the Brazilian needing to find a suitor elsewhere.