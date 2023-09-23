Former Aston Villa star, Wesley, moved to Stoke City over the summer.
The striker penned a one-year contract with the Potters, and became one of many summer signings made by the club. 18 players were brought through the doors at the Bet365 Stadium, however, this was quickly reduced, as Chiquinho was promptly sent back to Wolverhampton Wanderers on Deadline Day despite moving on loan the month prior.
Alex Neil and his backroom team added a mixture a talent from across the world. Exciting talents like Andre Vidigal, Ryan Mmaee and Mehdi Leris were acquired from the continent, whereas Junho Bae jetted in from South Korea.
Many domestic deals were completed as well. Michael Rose, Luke McNally, Junior Tchamadeu, Lyden Gooch and Sead Haksabanovic were all amongst those to join from fellow British outfits.
Stoke City - 2023/24 Signings
Player Name
Signed From
|
Loan/Permanent
Wouter Burger
FC Basel
|
Permanent
Ryan Mmaee
Ferencvaros
|
Permanent
Joon-ho Bae
Daejeon Hana
|
Permanent
Ben Pearson
AFC Bournemouth
|
Permanent
Nikola Jojic
Mladost
|
Permanent
Andre Vidigal
Maritimo
|
Permanent
Daniel Johnson
Preston North End
|
Permanent
Enda Stevens
Sheffield United
|
Permanent
Michael Rose
Coventry City
|
Permanent
Wesley Moraes
Aston Villa
|
Permanent
Mehdi Leris
Sampdoria
|
Permanent
Lynden Gooch
Sunderland
|
Permanent
Junior Tchamadeu
Colchester United
|
Permanent
Sead Haksabanovic
Celtic
|
Loan
Ki-Jana Hoever
Wolves
|
Loan
Luke McNally
Burnley
|
Loan
Mark Travers
AFC Bournemouth
|
Loan
Chiquinho
Wolves
|
Loan
Wesley's career so far
The 26-year-old Brazilian has already played for a host of clubs in various different parts of the world.
He started his career in Slovakia, before moving to Belgian side Club Brugge. His best season there was his last, when he netted 10 and assisted six in just 27 showings. This provoked an approach from Villa, who made Wesley their record signing. The target man was never able to hit the heights that he did in Belgium, and was sent on loan to Internacional and Levante more recently.
He disappointed in the Spanish second tier, only scoring four times, and was subsequently shipped to the Potteries for a fraction of what the Villans paid.
How is Wesley getting on at Stoke City?
On paper, Wesley looks to be having a tough time at Stoke, as his seven showings without a goal or an assist do not make for good reading. However, he has looked to be a decent option for Neil's men. The powerhouse is a fantastic outlet, and constantly looks to provide for the players around him.
Wesley has started four times and come off the bench for the other three in the league. He was initially awarded the opening strike in the Potters' Carabao Cup first round victory against West Bromwich Albion, but replays showed that his effort had cannoned off the post and rebounded in off the goalkeeper's back.
Upon signing the frontman, Neil told StokeonTrent Live why he had chosen the former Villa man. He said: "He's having an opportunity playing a lower level than what he's been used to – and you don’t get bought for £22m if you're not a good player. He's obviously got something there and what he will give us is that target that we require. I think it’s good business for us."
What does the future hold for Wesley?
Stoke managed the Wesley transfer wonderfully by only committing him to a one-year deal. This allows the club to assess his ability and regroup at the end of the campaign.
If Wesley is to kick on and play a crucial role for the Potters, then his contract could be extended; however, poor performance would most likely result in the Brazilian needing to find a suitor elsewhere.