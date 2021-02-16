How is ex-AFC Bournemouth player Danny Hollands getting on these days?

Danny Hollands is a player who symbolised all that was good about Bournemouth as they began their ascent up the Football League pyramid towards eventual Premier League promotion.

A hard working and domineering midfield player, the Ashford-born playmaker contributed heavily for the Cherries not only defensively but also going forwards, with the former Chelsea youngster coming up with the goods when it mattered for the South Coast club.

In all he made a total of 206 appearances for the club he called home for the best part of five years and will be fondly remembered by many for his exploits as captain during a period in which the now Championship side bounced between Leagues One and Two.

His time with the club was marred by some questionable moments too, including one altercation with supporters after the final whistle of a game against Accrington Stanley back in 2008, prompting the player to apologise afterwards.

Hollands had a fiery side to his game but it was his will to win and tactical nous that helped the Cherries to bounce back to League One after suffering relegation in first season.

Ultimately the player would depart on a free transfer to Charlton Athletic after turning down the offer of a new deal to stay at Dean Court, a fact that was made even more confusing by the comments he made during an interview with the Bournemouth Echo about wanting to stay put if possible:

“I’m like anyone else out of contract. We have talks with the manager today and they will come back with an offer for me I hope.

“I love it in Bournemouth. I have been down here for several years now and my family is just an hour up the road so it’s perfect for me.

“I hope the club will be fair with me so I can stay here, but I can’t say now what the future holds even though I am hoping to still be a Bournemouth player next year.”

The midfielder went on to enjoy a League One promotion with the Addicks after making the move to London before then going on to have spells with the likes of Swindon Town, Gillingham, Portsmouth and Crewe Alexandra in a period which saw him rack up a high volume of EFL appearances.

Now at the age of 35, Hollands turns out for Eastleigh of the National League and has racked up just north of 100 appearances for the Spitfires as he continues to see out his career at a highly competitive level after leaving the hustle and bustle of the Football League behind for what seems to be the final time.

A character who sometimes split opinion amongst the club’s fanbase, Hollands will be most remembered for starting Bournemouth’s revival before, during and after their administration hell.