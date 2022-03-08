How is ex-AFC Bournemouth man Christian Atsu getting on these days?

It’s been years since Christian Atsu graced the Vitality Stadium for Bournemouth, making just the two appearances for the Cherries before leaving.

The winger joined the club on a short-term basis from Chelsea but never got the chance to really do much with the side and even though he managed an assist during his short-lived stint, he never really made much of a mark.

He couldn’t get onto the field and ultimately left the side at the end of his deal and headed back to Stamford Bridge.

Quiz: What town or city were these 20 AFC Bournemouth players born in?

1 of 20 Freddie Woodman? Croydon Milton Keynes Middlesbrough Newcastle

Rather than break into the first-team picture with the Blues though, the player has since been across England, over into Europe and now into Saudi Arabia. So how has he been getting on?

Immediately after that deal with Bournemouth, Atsu headed out on another loan deal to Malaga in Spain with the hopes of getting much more gametime than he managed with the Cherries. He certainly got that but didn’t manage much more with just 12 games in total for the Spanish outfit. He did manage two goals but it wasn’t enough to tempt Malaga into a permanent deal.

Instead, he next headed out on loan to Newcastle for the 2016/17 season. With the Toon happy with what they saw from the winger, they then stumped up the cash to turn his move into a permanent one. Costing a seven-figure fee, Atsu went on to make over 100 appearances for the side but bagged just 18 goal contributions along the way.

After several seasons in England with Newcastle, he finally made the move away again at the beginning of this year and really went for pastures new. He now plays for Al-Raed, where he has already managed six games with one assist.

It perhaps isn’t how the 30-year-old saw his career panning out – he would no doubt have hoped to break into the reckoning at Chelsea or at least to cement himself as a solid Premier League level player with Newcastle – but it wasn’t to be. He still has plenty to offer though and Al-Raed will be hoping he can fire them to glory now instead.